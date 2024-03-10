Premios Oscar 2024: lista de nominados, horario y transmisión

Este domingo 10 de marzo, se llevará a cabo la 96ª entrega de los Premios Oscar 2024. La prestigiosa ceremonia que premia a lo mejor del cine en sus diferentes categorías, en las cuales Chile está nominada en dos.
Por cuarta vez consecutiva el encargado de animar la ceremonia es el destacado animador Jimmy Kimmel. Esta se llevará a cabo en el prestigioso Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, y su transmisión en vivo será a partir de las 21 horas.
Sin embargo, la Alfombra Roja será transmitida en nuestro país a partir de las 18:00 horas a través del canal E! Entertainment. Pero si prefieres, CNN Chile también ofrecerá una cobertura a partir de las 19:00 horas.
Dónde ver la ceremonia en Chile
Ahora si, en Chile, podrás seguir la entrega de los Premios Oscar 2024 a partir de las 21 horas a través de las señales de CNN Chile y TNT con doblaje al español en vivo.
Por otro lado destacar que estará disponible también en la plataforma de streaming MAX, antes conocida como HBO Max.
Nominados
En cuanto a las nominaciones cabe destacar que las películas con mayor nominaciones incluyen «Oppenheimer» con 13 nominaciones, seguida por «Pobres Criaturas» con 11 y «Los Asesinos de la Luna» con 10. Conoce el resto de películas nominadas y sus categorías a continuación:
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatony of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Director
- Anatony of a Fall – Justin Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer -Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper
- Colman Domingo
- Paul Giamatti
- Cillian Murphy
- Jeffrey Wright
Mejor Actriz
- Annete Bening
- Lily Gladstone
- Sandra Huller
- Carey Mulligan
- Emma Stone
Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert Ddeniro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downery Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks por (El color púrpura)
- America Ferrera por (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster por (Nyad)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph por (Los que se quedan)
Canción Original
- I’m Just Ken (Barbie)
- The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
- It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- What Was I Made For (Barbie)
Documental
- La Memoria Infinita
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- AmericanFiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Mejor Guion Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- PastLives
Maquillaje y Peinado
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Fotografía
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
Sonido
- Oppenheimer
- Maestro
- The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Banda Sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
Corto Live Action
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red White And Blue
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Corto Animado
- Letter To A Pig
- Ninety Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachynderme
- War Is Over
Documental Corto
- The Abc Book Of Banning
- The Barber Of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nâi Nai & Wài Pó
Película Internacional
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- La Sociedad De La Nieve
- The Teachers Lounge
- The Zone Of Interest
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleón
Mejor Edición
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- The Holdovers
- Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall
Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Napoleon