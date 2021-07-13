  • En Corazón escuchas

    Señal online

The Mandalorian y Wandavision arrasan en las nominaciones al Emmy

Hace minutos se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Emmy 2021, donde la serie del chileno Pedro Pascal y Wandavision la rompieron.

13 Jul, 2021
The Mandalorian Emmy The Mandalorian Emmy
Captura Disney+

Durante la jornada de este martes se dieron a conocer los nominados para la edición 2021 de los Emmy, quienes premian a lo mejor en el mundo de la televisión gringa. Los cuales en esta oportunidad se vieron marcados por las producciones de Disney+.

Pese a que estuvieron nominadas las series que siempre se esperaban, la sorpresa estuvo por la nominación a Mejor Serie Dramática de producciones como ‘The Boys’ y ‘The Mandalorian’, protagonizada por el chileno Pedro Pascal.

En esta edición de los Emmy, las series que arrasaron con nominaciones son ‘The Crown’ y el recién nombrado spin-off de Star Wars con 24. Siguiéndole sorprendió la miniserie de Marvel ‘Wandavision’ con 23 y ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ con 21.

Lamentablemente nuestro querido Pedro Pascal no recibió ninguna nominación por su rol protagónico en ‘The Mandalorian’. Pero de todas formas aquí te dejamos a todos los nominados de esta edición de los Emmy.

Mejor serie Dramática

  • The Boys (Amazon Prime)
  • Bridgerton (Netflix)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • The Mandalorian (Disney+)
  • Pose (FX)
  • This Is Us (NBC)

Actor Principal en Serie Dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
  • Josh O’Connor, The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Actriz Principal en Serie Dramática

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose
  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Actriz Secundaria en Serie Dramática

  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Emerald Fennell, The Crown
  • Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor Secundario en Serie Dramática

  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Actriz Invitada en Serie Dramática

  • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
  • Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Actor Invitado en Serie Dramática

  • Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Charles Dance, The Crown
  • Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
  • Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
  • Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Mejor Serie de Comedia

  • black-ish (ABC)
  • Cobra Kai (Netflix)
  • Emily in Paris (Netflix)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • PEN15 (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Actriz Principal en Serie de Comedia

  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor Principal en Serie de Comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Actriz Secundaria en Serie de Comedia

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Aidy Bryant, SNL
  • Kate McKinnon, SNL
  • Cecily Strong, SNL
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Actor Secundario en Serie de Comedia

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
  • Kenan Thompson, SNL
  • Bowen Yang, SNL
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Actriz Invitada en Serie de Comedia

  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Maya Rudolph, SNL
  • Kristen Wiig, SNL

Actor Invitado en Serie de Comedia

  • Alec Baldwin, SNL
  • Dave Chappelle, SNL
  • Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
  • Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
  • Daniel Levy, SNL

Serie de Comedia

  • I May Destroy You (HBO)
  • Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
  • The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
  • WandaVision (Disney+)

Película para la Televisión

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
  • Oslo (HBO)
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
  • Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
  • Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

Actriz Principal en Serie Limitada o Película

  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Actor Principal en Serie Limitada o Película

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Actriz Secundaria en Serie Limitada o Película

  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
  • Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Actor Secundario en Serie Limitada o Película

  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Conductor de Reality Show

  • Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
  • RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
  • Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

Programa de Competencia

  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Programa de Reality Sin Estructura

  • Becoming (Disney+)
  • Below Deck (Bravo)
  • Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
  • Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Serie de Variedades

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Serie de Variedades de Conversación

  • Conan
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert