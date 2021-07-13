The Mandalorian y Wandavision arrasan en las nominaciones al Emmy

Durante la jornada de este martes se dieron a conocer los nominados para la edición 2021 de los Emmy, quienes premian a lo mejor en el mundo de la televisión gringa. Los cuales en esta oportunidad se vieron marcados por las producciones de Disney+.
Pese a que estuvieron nominadas las series que siempre se esperaban, la sorpresa estuvo por la nominación a Mejor Serie Dramática de producciones como ‘The Boys’ y ‘The Mandalorian’, protagonizada por el chileno Pedro Pascal.
En esta edición de los Emmy, las series que arrasaron con nominaciones son ‘The Crown’ y el recién nombrado spin-off de Star Wars con 24. Siguiéndole sorprendió la miniserie de Marvel ‘Wandavision’ con 23 y ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ con 21.
Lamentablemente nuestro querido Pedro Pascal no recibió ninguna nominación por su rol protagónico en ‘The Mandalorian’. Pero de todas formas aquí te dejamos a todos los nominados de esta edición de los Emmy.
Mejor serie Dramática
- The Boys (Amazon Prime)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Actor Principal en Serie Dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Actriz Principal en Serie Dramática
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Actriz Secundaria en Serie Dramática
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor Secundario en Serie Dramática
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Actriz Invitada en Serie Dramática
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Actor Invitado en Serie Dramática
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Actriz Principal en Serie de Comedia
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor Principal en Serie de Comedia
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Actriz Secundaria en Serie de Comedia
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Aidy Bryant, SNL
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Cecily Strong, SNL
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Actor Secundario en Serie de Comedia
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Bowen Yang, SNL
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Actriz Invitada en Serie de Comedia
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph, SNL
- Kristen Wiig, SNL
Actor Invitado en Serie de Comedia
- Alec Baldwin, SNL
- Dave Chappelle, SNL
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
- Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
- Daniel Levy, SNL
Serie de Comedia
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
Película para la Televisión
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
- Oslo (HBO)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
- Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)
Actriz Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Actor Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Actriz Secundaria en Serie Limitada o Película
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Actor Secundario en Serie Limitada o Película
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Conductor de Reality Show
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
Programa de Competencia
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Programa de Reality Sin Estructura
- Becoming (Disney+)
- Below Deck (Bravo)
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Serie de Variedades
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Serie de Variedades de Conversación
- Conan
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert