Gato travieso se fue ‘en cana’ por dejar salir a sus amigos en refugio

Quilty es un gato de un refugio en Texas que ha ganado fama en las redes sociales luego que lo “castigaran” por dejar salir a los demás felinos.
«A Quilty le encanta dejar salir a los gatos» de su habitación «varias veces al día», decía el texto de una publicación en el Facebook de «Friends For Life», un refugio ubicado en Houston (Texas, Estados Unidos).
También te puede interesar: Este el origen del "meme del gato" que la rompe en redes sociales
La publicación se llenó de me gusta y de comentarios de los usuarios que aplaudían lo que hacía el felino. Sin embargo, tres días después, el mismo refugio subía una nueva publicación en la que se informaba que Quility había sido puesto en “confinamiento solitario”, y agregó un video en el que el gato no parece demasiado contento.
La razón era por la “manía” del felino de liberar a otros animales para que deambularan en el vestíbulo del refugio, lo que claramente complicaba la labor de los empleados.
Aquí te dejamos algunas postales de este travieso gato:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame.⠀ ⠀ Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room.⠀ Repeatedly.⠀ Several times in a day.⠀ ⠀ We think his roommates miss him since he was banished to the lobby until we can Quilty-proof the cat room. They enjoyed their nighttime escapades around the shelter. The staff, however, does not miss the morning cat wrangling, so we’ll just have to agree to disagree there.⠀ ⠀ Apparently this is not a new skill he learned here at the shelter; he used to let his dog sibling in the house at his old home.⠀ ⠀ If someone out there is looking for a clever cat that gets along with dogs but does not get along with closed doors, we have someone they really need to come and meet.⠀ ⠀ Please. Come meet him. And take him home. Please…⠀ ⠀ bit.ly/FFLCatQuilty // @free_quilty .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #adopt #adoptable #clever #smart #smartcat #quilty #sheltercat #shelterlife #sheltercatsofinstagram #catsofinstagram #instacats #shelter #cat #adoptme #adoptdontshop #adoptablecat #houston #htx #77008 #everyanimalmatters
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is fncking terrible. I WILL get out of here. Video of my technique coming soon. . . . #freeQuilty #NoMoreDoors #QuiltyNotGuilty