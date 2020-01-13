  • En Corazón escuchas

Gato obeso «intenta» hacer ejercicio para bajar de peso

Este famoso gatito utiliza una trotadora en el agua para intentar bajar todos los kilos que ha subido... pero al parecer no tiene mucho ánimo.

13 Ene, 2020
Un nuevo video viral protagonizado por un tierno gatito se roba las miradas en internet. Se trata de Cinderblock, un felino obeso que hace ejercicio en trotadora de con agua para perder peso.

Pese a que el gato se ve indiferente a hacer deporte, de todas formas se esfuerza y camina a su ritmo en la caminadora.

En total pesa 9 kilos, y tras su arduo trabajo su meta es llegar al peso normal de un felino adulto, es decir, 5 kilos.

