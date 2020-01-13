Gato obeso «intenta» hacer ejercicio para bajar de peso

Un nuevo video viral protagonizado por un tierno gatito se roba las miradas en internet. Se trata de Cinderblock, un felino obeso que hace ejercicio en trotadora de con agua para perder peso.
Pese a que el gato se ve indiferente a hacer deporte, de todas formas se esfuerza y camina a su ritmo en la caminadora.
En total pesa 9 kilos, y tras su arduo trabajo su meta es llegar al peso normal de un felino adulto, es decir, 5 kilos.
This sweet, voluptuous feline landed in our care at Northshore Veterinary Hospital weighing a whopping 21.8 pounds. She is now counting on us to help her shed 45% of her body weight with a goal of 12 lbs. This page is to bring awareness to pet obesity while entertaining Cinder Block fans with cute progress pictures and video clips. Please keep in mind that weight loss in pets should be done very gradually, so be patient while our girthy girl works towards her skinny jeans. Go Cinder! ❤️ #cinderblockcat #northshoreveterinary #felineweightloss #underwatertreadmill #petphysicaltherapy #getfit #cardioqueen #chonky #petobesity @northshore_vet #purina
Reaching your goals takes hard work, courage, dedication, consistency and most of all, patience. Our sweet Cinderella shows us to keep pushing through that midweek slump, because a positive attitude = a brighter future and a faster approaching weekend 😎 #pawsitivevibes #cinderblockcat #weightossjourney #youcandoit #gofightwin #chonkymeatloafprincess
“Draw me like one of your French girls, Jack. “ 🚢#cinderblockcat #felineweightloss #restday #northshorevet @kelsiesterlington