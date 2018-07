Guardia picarona tuvo sexo con fogoso reo y arriesga dura pena de cárcel

PRISONS boss Peter Severin wants jail guards who have sex with prisoners to serve time behind bars. It comes as young mum Demmi Zeschke has been confirmed as the latest officer caught in a tryst with drink-driving killer Jarad Smith. Via @RoseBrennan12 https://t.co/iFH9so0ovO

— The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) 25 de julio de 2018