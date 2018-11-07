Radio Corazón
...
En Corazón escuchas

Música de la Corazón

Radio Online

Destacadosen la corazón

Cargando video...
Le hicieron bullying por ser gordita, se puso las pilas para su graduación y su historia se volvió viral

El nombre de Josephine Desgrand de 16 años, comenzó a sonar fuerte durante los últimos días luego de que contara que producto del bullying que le hicieron desde niña por ser gordita, decidió ponerse las pilas para su graduación y dejarlos a todos locos.

La estadounidense llegó a pesar 127 kilos en su adolescencia, hecho la llevó a recibir ofensas y palabrerías durante años. Todo eso, la hizo mirarse al espejo un día y decidir bajar de peso como fuera: “Entré a mi habitación, me puse ropa interior y me dije ‘Ya no quiero ser la gorda Josie”, dijo.

Esa motivación, la llevó a perder sesenta y tres kilos en un año y el resultado ha impactado a los usuarios de todo el mundo. A todos ellos, les ha contado a través de su cuenta de Instagram que su alimentación fue la base de todo: Bajó los carbohidratos, eliminó el azúcar y comenzó a beber mucha agua.

Además de eso, su paso final fue inscribirse en un gimnasio para tonificar su cuerpo y tener más energía. Así entonces, fue más guapa y delgada que nunca a su fiesta de graduación, y a todos los mal portados que la molestaban y ahora le piden cita, no los pesca ni en bajá.

¡Seca!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Throwback to when I would rather watch soccer instead of playing it! What’s your favourite sport? ⚽️

Una publicación compartida por Josephine Desgrand (@nolongerfatjosie) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The pic on the left was taken at my Aunties beach wedding – it was an awesome day but I will never forget how I felt. As we walked along the pier to have our photos taken, I was so aware of the creaking of the wooden boards under me and I was so scared I would break them! I had so many moments of feeling so self conscious – choosing to stand at parties in case I broke the chair, not involving myself in certain games so I didn’t get embarrassed and always walking behind so people didn’t focus on me. I knew I had to do something about my weight so that I didn’t spend my life hiding in the shadows. You’re never going to be 100% ready and it’s never going to be just the right time. If you want it, you just have to do it. Have a fabulous Friday everyone! #weightlossinspo #weightlossjourney #weightlossinspiration #transformationpic #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss

Una publicación compartida por Josephine Desgrand (@nolongerfatjosie) el

GorditagraduacionNoticiasPilas

LO MÁS RECIENTE

A menos de un mes se cancela la gira de Maluma por Chilito

Vanesa Borghi saca pica desde Miami con sensuales fotos

Fanny funa a cochinón que le pidió descartucharse con ella