El nombre de Josephine Desgrand de 16 años, comenzó a sonar fuerte durante los últimos días luego de que contara que producto del bullying que le hicieron desde niña por ser gordita, decidió ponerse las pilas para su graduación y dejarlos a todos locos.
La estadounidense llegó a pesar 127 kilos en su adolescencia, hecho la llevó a recibir ofensas y palabrerías durante años. Todo eso, la hizo mirarse al espejo un día y decidir bajar de peso como fuera: “Entré a mi habitación, me puse ropa interior y me dije ‘Ya no quiero ser la gorda Josie”, dijo.
Esa motivación, la llevó a perder sesenta y tres kilos en un año y el resultado ha impactado a los usuarios de todo el mundo. A todos ellos, les ha contado a través de su cuenta de Instagram que su alimentación fue la base de todo: Bajó los carbohidratos, eliminó el azúcar y comenzó a beber mucha agua.
Además de eso, su paso final fue inscribirse en un gimnasio para tonificar su cuerpo y tener más energía. Así entonces, fue más guapa y delgada que nunca a su fiesta de graduación, y a todos los mal portados que la molestaban y ahora le piden cita, no los pesca ni en bajá.
¡Seca!
Throwback to when I would rather watch soccer instead of playing it! What’s your favourite sport? ⚽️
You really can lose the weight. It’s certainly not easy, but definitely not impossible. The only thing really holding you back is you! Have a wonderful Saturday everyone!! #putyourselffirst #weightlosstransformation #transform #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
The pic on the left was taken at my Aunties beach wedding – it was an awesome day but I will never forget how I felt. As we walked along the pier to have our photos taken, I was so aware of the creaking of the wooden boards under me and I was so scared I would break them! I had so many moments of feeling so self conscious – choosing to stand at parties in case I broke the chair, not involving myself in certain games so I didn’t get embarrassed and always walking behind so people didn’t focus on me. I knew I had to do something about my weight so that I didn’t spend my life hiding in the shadows. You’re never going to be 100% ready and it’s never going to be just the right time. If you want it, you just have to do it. Have a fabulous Friday everyone! #weightlossinspo #weightlossjourney #weightlossinspiration #transformationpic #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
Never quit. If you stumble, get back up. What happened yesterday no longer matters! Wake up each day committed to yourself and ready to conquer 💪🏻 Keep moving towards your goals and dreams. You can do it!! Happy Sunday all, have a fantastic week 😊 #weightlosstransformations #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #staystrong #stickwithit #weightlossinspo