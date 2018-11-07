Le hicieron bullying por ser gordita, se puso las pilas para su graduación y su historia se volvió viral 7 noviembre

El nombre de Josephine Desgrand de 16 años, comenzó a sonar fuerte durante los últimos días luego de que contara que producto del bullying que le hicieron desde niña por ser gordita, decidió ponerse las pilas para su graduación y dejarlos a todos locos.

La estadounidense llegó a pesar 127 kilos en su adolescencia, hecho la llevó a recibir ofensas y palabrerías durante años. Todo eso, la hizo mirarse al espejo un día y decidir bajar de peso como fuera: “Entré a mi habitación, me puse ropa interior y me dije ‘Ya no quiero ser la gorda Josie”, dijo.

Esa motivación, la llevó a perder sesenta y tres kilos en un año y el resultado ha impactado a los usuarios de todo el mundo. A todos ellos, les ha contado a través de su cuenta de Instagram que su alimentación fue la base de todo: Bajó los carbohidratos, eliminó el azúcar y comenzó a beber mucha agua.

Además de eso, su paso final fue inscribirse en un gimnasio para tonificar su cuerpo y tener más energía. Así entonces, fue más guapa y delgada que nunca a su fiesta de graduación, y a todos los mal portados que la molestaban y ahora le piden cita, no los pesca ni en bajá.

¡Seca!