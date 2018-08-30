This will be my favorite video I ever share. This was the day we told our daughter that we were going to be able to adopt her (and her brother and sister)! She had been praying to be adopted and we found out on her birthday that it was going to happen! So the next day we gave her this surprise box! God's timing was perfect!Our kids spent 1,128 days in foster care, over 3 years. It is so hard on children to live in such uncertainty. Adoption is amazing and we want others to know that adopting older children and sibling groups can be the most beautiful adventure you could ever have! (I do not give permission for anyone to use this video for their own page, website etc. if people want to re-share this original post that is ok.) Daniel Zezulka Lauren Zezulka Kevin Moyer Marina Moyer Barbara Creel Zezulka Paula Moyer Leah CBrann Rache LBrann Carol Brannon

