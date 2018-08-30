Esta semana quien se toma nuestras Noticias Con Corazón es una niña estadounidense que al enterarse que será adoptada por sus guardadores, reaccionó de una manera que ha emocionado a millones de personas en redes sociales.
Resulta que Paige Zezulka, mamá de la niña, decidió no solamente darle un hogar y una familia a ella, sino que también a sus dos hermanos que vivían en un hogar. Por eso, no dudó en compartir las reacciones a través de su cuenta de Facebook.
Las imágenes han emocionado a más de nueve millones de personas que han aplaudido su decisión y han compartido el video con todo el mundo.
This will be my favorite video I ever share. This was the day we told our daughter that we were going to be able to adopt her (and her brother and sister)! She had been praying to be adopted and we found out on her birthday that it was going to happen! So the next day we gave her this surprise box! God's timing was perfect!Our kids spent 1,128 days in foster care, over 3 years. It is so hard on children to live in such uncertainty. Adoption is amazing and we want others to know that adopting older children and sibling groups can be the most beautiful adventure you could ever have! (I do not give permission for anyone to use this video for their own page, website etc. if people want to re-share this original post that is ok.) Daniel Zezulka Lauren Zezulka Kevin Moyer Marina Moyer Barbara Creel Zezulka Paula Moyer Leah CBrann Rache LBrann Carol Brannon
Publicado por Paige Zezulka en Viernes, 24 de agosto de 2018