Patadas y manotazos: Video muestra lo difícil que es dormir para una mamá de tres hijos

Ser mamita no es para nada fácil y menos cuando los hijos son pequeños, con mucha energía y no quieren dormir cuando se van a la cama.
“Ser padre no se termina cuando el sol se pone. Quiero criar a mis hijos por la noche de la misma manera que lo hago durante el día”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram la bloguera estadounidense Melanie Darnell, junto a un video que muestra lo difíciles que son sus noches al tener tres hijos pequeños.
En las imágenes se ve cómo la mujer no puede descansar tranquila, porque sus niños pasan en la cama moviéndose, pegándole patadas y manotazos.
Por si esto fuera poco, cada cierto tiempo debe levantarse, ya que otro de sus hijos llora desconsolado en la pieza, mientras ella desesperada solo intenta conciliar el sueño.
Parenting doesn't end when the sun goes down. I want to parent at night the same way I parent during the day. You have two nighttime parenting goals (1) get sufficient rest yourself and (2) meet the nutritional and emotional needs of your child. It's a tough balance. Realizing that the last sweet hours of restful darkness are almost over. The 4am wake-up call is especially excruciating. Still, we haul ourselves out of bed, and with bleary eyes pull our babies in close. In those quiet, dark hours, the lack of distraction can actually quite calming and refreshing. Baby's needs tend to be simple: to be held and fed. Mothers are experts at both of those things, and the ability to so completely meet the needs of our amazing baby is profoundly satisfying. During these moments let's think of all of the other parents that are up with their babies at the very same middle-of-the night moment and take comfort in the thought of each of us cradling our babies in the dark of our homes, together in shared experience. Rather than feeling isolated and exhausted, we can feel connected to the other tired mothers that are also awake. So, to all of the tired mothers out there, breathe in and breathe out. These days are intense but short lived. Both you and baby will be sleeping more soundly before long. For now, cuddle your babies, nurse them and love them no matter what time the clock says. The baby you rock tonight someday may have the opportunity to be gazing at the stars while holding a sweet baby of her own. She will be thinking of, and appreciating, you.
Transformation Tuesday… can you believe these photos are less than a year apart?!? These years of babies, sleepless nights, defiant toddlers, endless hugs and 'pick up me' go by so quickly and if we aren't careful we can truly miss it. I want to discuss mindfulness and how I'm consciously bringing that into my day. Frequently, I catch myself operating on autopilot moving through the motions with the next task in mind. Sometimes I go to bed without being able to recall what the kids were dressed in during the day. After hearing 'mindfulness' talked about on the @liveplanted podcast and then as the universe would have it seeing it front and center everywhere (seriously title of lead article in magazine during grocery checkout.. 'how to be more mindful') got me thinking about it and wanting me to make a daily habit of it. For me I am able to initiate mindfulness when I step outside. I stop even just for 2 seconds and register what the sun or crisp air feels on my skin, the sounds I hear, the smells in the air. Seriously, stepping outside resets something in me, it allows me a few seconds to be in the present. Then I move on, grab the mail, walk to my car, head to the park, work, etc. But those moments create a spiral, having that one conscience moment of 'mindfulness' makes me more present throughout my day. And on those day I can tell you in detail what my kids wore. I am appreciating those moments because looking at these 2 pictures only 11 months apart, to see and know how much the kids have grown and changed in such a small time period… I want to be present… I don't this time to go by like the car ride to work 'wait how did I get here' I want to remember their favorite outfits, the frustrating parts of the day, and the extra hugs. Because oh too soon they will be very different people.